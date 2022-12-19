Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $277,829.55

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Substratum has a market cap of $277,829.55 and $17.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072566 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $35.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

