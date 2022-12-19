Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.10 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €15.10 ($15.89) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.74) price target on Südzucker in a report on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €14.80 ($15.58) price target on Südzucker in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.32) price target on Südzucker in a report on Friday.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Stock Up 9.0 %

SZU stock traded up €1.25 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €15.08 ($15.87). The company had a trading volume of 1,277,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($10.26) and a 52 week high of €15.72 ($16.55).

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.