Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Lowered to $45.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.11% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
SUM traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,802. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38.
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
