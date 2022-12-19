Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Lowered to $45.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,802. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

About Summit Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,801,000 after acquiring an additional 956,392 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,365,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,566,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 994,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after buying an additional 530,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.