SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $220.33 million and $30.55 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $896.30 or 0.05363587 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00489670 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,848.35 or 0.29013192 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.