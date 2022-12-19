Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

SLVM stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.35. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

