Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of SNCRL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.97. 1,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

