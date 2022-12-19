Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.