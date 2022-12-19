Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.56.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.