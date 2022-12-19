Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after buying an additional 347,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

