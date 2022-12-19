Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,301,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $146.03 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

