Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,326,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 17,863,443 shares.The stock last traded at $1.94 and had previously closed at $2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Tellurian Stock Down 26.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. On average, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

