Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 3,174 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.88. 42,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,331. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

