Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $32.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,196 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 12.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $32,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $155,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after purchasing an additional 279,243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $82.30. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,237. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
