Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $32.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,196 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 12.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $32,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $155,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after purchasing an additional 279,243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $82.30. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,237. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.