Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $556,000 Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%.

