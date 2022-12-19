Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $2.26 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 130,456 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 666,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 364,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,337. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.93.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.