Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,269 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.22. 9,574,496 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.