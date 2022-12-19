Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Raises Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $82.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

