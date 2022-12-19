Tenset Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $132.15 million and approximately $219,788.04 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tenset

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,501,007 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

