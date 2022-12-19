Terra Classic Trading Down 20.9% This Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $798.99 million and approximately $83.02 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007731 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025942 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000849 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007680 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000049 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,550,829,666 coins and its circulating supply is 5,984,073,018,029 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.