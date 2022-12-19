Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Raised by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 384.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 323,353 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $63,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.4% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.1% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $169.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $193.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.