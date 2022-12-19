The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 10,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,470.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,723 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $209,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 166.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.38. 22,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,011,737. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

