The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $184.60 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average is $152.98. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

