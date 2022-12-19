The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Declares $3.27 — Dividend

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 3.2664 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.
The Korea Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 111.4% annually over the last three years.
The Korea Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:KF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.30. 59,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,060. The Korea Fund has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Korea Fund Company Profile
The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Korea Fund (KF)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.