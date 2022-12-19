The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Declares $3.27 — Dividend

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 3.2664 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

The Korea Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 111.4% annually over the last three years.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The Korea Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.30. 59,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,060. The Korea Fund has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Korea Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Korea Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:KF Get Rating ) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.54% of The Korea Fund worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.