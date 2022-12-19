The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Kroger worth $32,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Kroger stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

