The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,051. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

