The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Insider Buys £9,879.43 in Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) insider Paul Latham bought 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £9,879.43 ($12,120.51).

The Property Franchise Group Stock Up 2.8 %

LON:TPFG traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 222 ($2.72). The stock had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.74. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 372 ($4.56). The company has a market cap of £71.13 million and a PE ratio of 1,200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

