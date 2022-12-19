The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Insider Buys £9,879.43 in Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) insider Paul Latham bought 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £9,879.43 ($12,120.51).
The Property Franchise Group Stock Up 2.8 %
LON:TPFG traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 222 ($2.72). The stock had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.74. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 372 ($4.56). The company has a market cap of £71.13 million and a PE ratio of 1,200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44.
About The Property Franchise Group
