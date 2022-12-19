The Sandbox Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $666.29 million and $80.40 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002682 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001689 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $894.44 or 0.05380107 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00485148 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,778.89 or 0.28745267 BTC.
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.
