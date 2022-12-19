The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Decreased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $240.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.70 and its 200-day moving average is $234.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

