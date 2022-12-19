The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is National Bank of Canada FI’s 4th Largest Position

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 163,015 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.7% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.29% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $324,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after buying an additional 2,164,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after buying an additional 1,080,177 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,536,000 after buying an additional 451,261 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after purchasing an additional 760,101 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.56. 39,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

