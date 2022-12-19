The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1,014.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $355,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $63.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.



