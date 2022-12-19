Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $529.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $527.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

