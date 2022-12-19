Threshold (T) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $153.32 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01550067 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,183,519.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

