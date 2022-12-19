Thunder Brawl (THB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,836.45

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $32.57 million and approximately $10,836.45 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.20767271 USD and is down -10.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,468.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

