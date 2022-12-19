Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $70.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Timken Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

