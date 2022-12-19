Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 1,868 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $904,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 169,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,556,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 59,160 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

