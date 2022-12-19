Tompkins Financial Corp Has $503,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $79.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $99.95.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

