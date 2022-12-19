Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 175 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $523.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

