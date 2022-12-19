Total Investment Management Inc. Has $49.14 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up 9.9% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 13.51% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $49,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKAG. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 246,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 877,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 190,432 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKAG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.55. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

