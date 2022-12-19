Total Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 3.81% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $37,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 51,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,181,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,330 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,727,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $16,713,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,973,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.07. 21,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,650. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

