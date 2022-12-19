Total Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 3.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Silver Trust worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after buying an additional 8,460,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 237,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,054,609. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

