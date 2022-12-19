Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 566 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,451 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,848. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average of $141.90.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
