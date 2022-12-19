Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.25 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

About Townsquare Media

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Further Reading

