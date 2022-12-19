Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.25 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.