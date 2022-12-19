TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.56.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$12.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

