Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 41,956 shares.The stock last traded at $67.16 and had previously closed at $67.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $505.25 million, a PE ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $180,572.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Transcat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,409,000 after buying an additional 203,564 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,496,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.