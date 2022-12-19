Traxx Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Traxx has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $221,154.49 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

