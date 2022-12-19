TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Trading Up 3.3%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.49 and last traded at $47.41. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 444,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 89.3% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 842,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after buying an additional 397,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.