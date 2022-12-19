Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Roger Steven McDowell Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) insider Roger Steven McDowell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £420,000 ($515,274.20).

Tribal Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRB traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 48 ($0.59). 316,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,427. The stock has a market cap of £101.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00. Tribal Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.25 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.21.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

Tribal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.