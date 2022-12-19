Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Roger Steven McDowell Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) insider Roger Steven McDowell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £420,000 ($515,274.20).
Tribal Group Stock Performance
Shares of TRB traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 48 ($0.59). 316,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,427. The stock has a market cap of £101.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00. Tribal Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.25 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.21.
Tribal Group Company Profile
