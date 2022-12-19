TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $754.98 million and approximately $22.18 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006008 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $852.60 or 0.05129910 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00488667 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.17 or 0.28953761 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 755,768,227 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.
TrueUSD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
