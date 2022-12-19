TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Gap Down to $44.17

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.17, but opened at $43.02. TTEC shares last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

TTEC Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

TTEC Increases Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. TTEC’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

