Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $25.25

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.25, but opened at $24.51. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 1,012 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.07.
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
