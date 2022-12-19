Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $25.25

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.25, but opened at $24.51. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 1,012 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

About Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

