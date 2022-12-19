UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UDR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.

UDR Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.12 on Thursday. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

